North Wales Crusaders have confirmed that Mike Grady has stepped aside as head coach of the Championship’s bottom side after just 50 days in the job.

Grady has informed the Crusaders’ owners that he no longer wishes to continue in the role. His last match in charge of North Wales was a heavy 90-0 loss against Newcastle Thunder on Sunday afternoon.

Crusaders have won just three matches this season – but they have not secured a victory since back in March, before their significant financial issues came to a head and they were docked 12 points by the Rugby Football League.

That means Grady leaves the helm at the Crusaders having failed to win a game. The club have conceded a staggering 1,300 points already this season and are bottom by ten points heading into the final rounds of the campaign.

In a statement, Crusaders confirmed Grady’s departure.

“North Wales Crusaders can confirm that Mike Grady has departed from his role as head coach with immediate effect,” they said. “Mike returned to the club in June to guide the team through a challenging transitional period following the club’s restructuring under new ownership.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Mike for his time, dedication, and efforts during his tenure. His commitment to the club, the area, and the fans has always been appreciated.

“As we look toward the future, the club’s focus now shifts entirely to building a robust foundation for the 2027 season. We are committed to securing a strong leader with a clear direction who will take full ownership of our rebuilding process, ensuring that North Wales Crusaders are competitive and resilient moving forward.

“The search for a new head coach is already underway, and a formal job description will be published shortly. We wish Mike the very best in his future endeavors (sic).”

Grady has not been sacked, and confirmed on his own social media channels that it was his decision to part company from North Wales.

He said: “Today I’ve informed North Wales of my decision to step away from the club, Jamie, Conrad and staff are working tirelessly each day to ensure that rugby league has a place in North Wales. I wish the club, staff, players and the loud and proud supporters all the best going forward.”