Championship Grand Final: Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse Olympique’s head-to-head record analysed

Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse Olympique will meet in the Championship Grand Final at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday evening.

Daryl Powell’s Wakefield side will host Toulouse in the Championship Grand Final on Saturday after securing the League Leaders’ Shield – having lost just once all season – which came against Toulouse in the south of France back in July.

Meanwhile, Toulouse finished second in the table after the regular season, having won 18 from 26 under head coach Sylvain Houles.

The Championship Grand Final will be just the seventh time in history that the two clubs have met, with Wakefield having won three game and Toulouse having won three to date.

The first meeting between the two came in 2016, when Wakefield ran-out 40-22 winners in a Challenge Cup sixth round tie on home soil.

Wakefield and Toulouse both met three times during the 2022 Super League season – the latter’s only ever campaign in the top flight – with one of those coming at Magic Weekend, the French side securing a 38-26 victory at St James’ Park.

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique: Previous meetings

Toulouse 32-4 Wakefield (Championship Round 16, 20/07/2024)

Wakefield 28-12 Toulouse (Championship Round 6, 27/04/2024)

Toulouse 38-26 Wakefield (Super League Magic Weekend Round 18, 09/07/2022)

Toulouse 20-14 Wakefield (Super League Round 12, 15/05/2022)

Wakefield 18-6 Toulouse (Super League Round 5, 11/03/2022)

Wakefield 40-22 Toulouse (Challenge Cup Sixth Round, 08/05/2016)

Max Jowitt stands on the brink of history

Max Jowitt (centre) celebrates a Wakefield Trinity try in 2024

Wakefield fullback Max Jowitt needs to score just two points to draw level with Lewis Jones in the all-time list for most points scored in a single season in British rugby league history.

Six points from Jowitt in Saturday’s final would see him become the first player in British rugby league history to reach a gargantuan total of 500 in a single season.

Here are the current top five points scorers in a single British rugby league season:

1. Lewis Jones (Leeds/RL XIII/Rest of League/Great Britain, 1956-57) 496

2. Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity, 2024) 494

3. David Watkins (Salford, 1972-73) 493

4. John Wasyliw (Keighley Cougars, 1992-93) 490

5. Andy Farrell (Wigan Warriors/Lancashire/Great Britain, 2001) 481

(Includes all points scored in a season – club, county and international matches)

The Championship Grand Final will be broadcast on The Sportsman‘s YouTube channel, with coverage starting from 6:45pm.

Stats courtesy of RFL statistician Danny Spencer and the Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club

