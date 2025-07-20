Sunday afternoon’s Championship game between Widnes Vikings and Doncaster was suspended for over an hour following a serious injury suffered to one of Allan Coleman’s players.

Doncaster were leading the Vikings 10-0 before play was stopped after fullback Jake Maizen suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Maizen required lengthy treatment on the field before being stretchered down the tunnel.

However, in an unusual turn of events, the referee for the contest then decided to head down the tunnel to support Maizen, leading to play being suspended.

Widnes would later share on X: “Jake is stable and being monitored by medical staff but the doctor needs to remain with the player at this time. We apologise for the delay but player welfare is priority. Play remains suspended and we will update again when we can.”

And after well over an hour with supporters not knowing if the game would resume or potentially be called off, it was announced within the DCBL Stadium that play would restart at 4:30pm. Eventually, after a slight delay to that scheduled time, the game restarted at 4:36pm.

Thankfully, the game was able to get going again, with Widnes receiving a penalty for the nature of the tackle on Maizen and Doncaster’s Edene Gebbie sent off.

The game is an important one in the race for the Championship play-offs, with Doncaster eighth in the table and Widnes ninth, and both still in the mix for the top six.

The Vikings had not yet provided a definitive update on Maizen’s health at the time of writing.

Everyone at Love Rugby League wishes Maizen well after the incident.

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Explaining Castleford Tigers’ recruitment plans after Liam Hood acquisition

👉🏻 Josh Charnley reveals Super League interest as lid lifted on Leigh contract

👉🏻 Wigan Warriors coach reveals double injury blow after Hull defeat as Christian Wade apology shared

👉🏻 Australia finally decide on Ashes coach as bizarre contract stipulation revealed