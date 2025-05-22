Championship forward returns Down Under as club confirm immediate exit

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the immediate departure of Australian forward Toby Boothroyd, who departs Post Office Road to return Down Under ‘for personal reasons’.

Boothroyd joined Featherstone from Wakefield ahead of 2025 having featured 11 times across all competitions for Trinity during their treble-winning campaign in the second tier last term.

Having managed six tries during his time at Belle Vue, the 22-year-old has added another two to his tally in four appearances for Fev so far this season.

As it’s turned out, his last appearance for the Flatcappers brought one of those tries, scoring in a 38-16 win at Widnes Vikings earlier this month.

Able to slot in at prop as well as in the back-row, Boothroyd’s move to England with Wakefield came from the youth ranks of Cronulla Sharks.

As Featherstone announced his departure, the 22-year-old said: “I have made a very difficult but necessary decision to return to Australia immediately for personal reasons.

“I would like to thank Paddy (Handley) and Martin (Vickers) for the opportunity to play for Featherstone.

“To the fans, your support and passion has meant the world to me. This team is in a great place with Paul (Cooke), Ian (Hardman) and Ged (Corcoran) in charge and I’m confident this season will be a very successful one.”

Boothroyd opened his account for Fev on his debut against community club Waterhead Warriors during a Challenge Cup tie back in January.

He leaves with the side sat 9th in the Championship having also already booked a trip to Wembley for the 1895 Cup final against York.

Head coach Cooke added: “Toby made a very difficult decision to return home with his partner Sarah immediately after the Widnes game.

“Toby has been the consummate professional during his time at our club. Whilst not playing as many games as he nor we would have liked, when Toby was on the field, he made a big difference.

“We will all miss Toby. He knows how much he means to me personally, us all as staff and the team-mates he leaves within our group.

“Off the field, he’s made a massive contribution, buying into the coaching methods and he has shown through his professional approach to be a leader when it comes to working hard physically and mentally to be the best he can be.

“We wish Toby, his partner Sarah and all of his family a happy reunion back in Australia.”

