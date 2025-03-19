Championship duo receive mammoth bans as historical social media posts revealed

Former Super League duo Jumah Sambou and Nick Gregson have both copped huge bans from the RFL having been found guilty of biting and using ‘unacceptable language’ in historical tweets respectively.

Ex-St Helens youngster Sambou, 23, now dons the colours of Oldham. He had been hit with a Grade E charge for an allegation of biting following a Championship clash with Barrow Raiders on March 9.

The Roughyeds lost that game 20-6 up in Cumbria, and Sambou has now been found guilty of the allegation at an independent tribunal.

The offence carries a minimum suspension of six matches, with the outside-back handed a seven-match ban and fined £250.

With a whopping 41 penalty points put on his record for the next 12 months under the new disciplinary system, he won’t be able to feature for Sean Long’s side until mid-May.

Championship duo receive mammoth bans from RFL

Meanwhile, after social media posts over a decade old were brought to light, ex-Wigan Warriors utility Gregson has been found guilty of using ‘unacceptable language’ in tweets which date back to 2012.

Now 29 and a Widnes Vikings player, Gregson was between the ages of 17 and 18 when those tweets were posted – but he has still received an eight-match ban for them, with five of those matches suspended for the next two years.

Subsequently, he will miss Widnes‘ next three games as the Vikings take on Doncaster, York and Barrow. A spot in the 1895 Cup semi-finals is up for grabs in that clash with York.

If Gregson commits a similar offence within the next two years, he would have to serve the five matches which have been suspended from his ban this time around on top of any additional punishment for the new offence.

The RFL confirmed the severity of Sambou and Gregson’s bans via their website on Wednesday morning following tribunals which took place on Tuesday evening.

