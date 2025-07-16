Bradford Bulls’ Bayley Liu and Hunslet’s Sam Webb-Campbell have both been banned for five games following their dismissals for punching in a Championship clash between the pair earlier this month.

An ill-tempered affair at Odsal on July 4, which brought a 34-0 win for high-flying Bradford, also saw yellow cards for Hunslet duo Coby Nichol and Keelan Foster.

Nichol received a one-match ban for foul and abusive language towards a match official while Foster was hit with a two-game suspension for a Grade D late contact charge.

But having been sent off for punching after a scuffle late on in the game, Liu and Webb-Campbell have now both been handed their punishments at tribunal.

Championship duo receive lengthy bans following punching in ill-tempered derby

New Zealand-born Scotland international Liu’s appearance against the Parksiders was his first since returning from injury.

The back-rower has played just eight times in a Bulls shirt so far following his off-season switch from fellow Championship side Sheffield Eagles.

Webb-Campbell also joined Hunslet ahead of 2025 following their promotion via the League 1 play-offs last term.

Linking up with the Parksiders after his release from Halifax Panthers, the Dublin-born forward is a product of the youth system at Huddersfield Giants and has featured 14 times across all competitions so far this term.

A statement confirming the pair’s five-game bans was published by the RFL on Wednesday morning.

That statement – in full – reads: “Sam Webb-Campbell of Hunslet has been found guilty of a Grade E Punching charge in Hunslet’s Championship contest with Bradford Bulls.

“Webb-Campbell pleaded guilty, but challenged the grading. The grading was found to be correct, therefore he will receive a 5 match suspension and 30 penalty points.

“Bayley Liu of Bradford Bulls was also found guilty of a Grade E Punching charge in the Championship match against Hunslet.

“Liu has recieved a 5 match suspension, 35 penalty points and a £250 fine.”

