Championship club swoop to sign former NRL young gun as length of deal confirmed

London Broncos have snapped up former NRL youngster Brandon Webster-Mansfield from French Elite Championship outfit Villefranche on a deal until the end of 2026.

Webster-Mansfield – who will turn 25 in September – spent time Down Under in the youth ranks of both South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers.

Primarily operating as a centre, the Australian never managed an NRL appearance, but does have 31 games in the New South Wales Cup on his CV.

Having donned a shirt in the second-grade competition for Western Suburbs Magpies as well as the second string sides of both the Bunnies and St George Illawarra Dragons, he amassed nine tries.

After a brief stint at Villefranche as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the French Elite as they finished 7th, Webster-Mansfield will now make his first move into the British game with London.

The Broncos need to secure a visa for the overseas ace, but all being well, he is expected to come into contention for a debut as they travel to current Championship leaders Toulouse Olympique on June 15.

As the capital club confirmed his signing on Wednesday evening, the 24-year-old said: “I’m really excited to announce that I’m joining the Broncos!

“I’m really keen to move over there, meet all the boys and train with everyone.

“I’m excited to be a Bronco and hopefully I get to meet all you fans very soon.

“Up the Broncos!”

London currently sit second-bottom of the Championship ladder having won just two of their first ten league games since relegation.

Mike Eccles’ side host Widnes Vikings at Plough Lane this weekend before that trip to France to take on Toulouse in mid-June.

