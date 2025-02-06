Championship club swoop for former Leeds Rhinos academy man ahead of Challenge Cup clash

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the signing of half-back Jack Mallinson ahead of their Challenge Cup tie with Wigan Warriors this weekend.

The former Leeds Rhinos academy graduate joins the club following a spell with newly promoted Hunslet, and joins the club on a two-year deal.

Sheffield Eagles land half-back Jack Mallinson

Commenting on the news, the 23-year-old said: “I am delighted to sign for Sheffield Eagles. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to develop as a player and contribute to the team’s success.”

Initially joining the club on trial ahead of this pre-season, Mallinson featured in the Eagles’ friendly fixture against Doncaster and scored a try in the process.

“The trial period was challenging but rewarding,” he added. “And with the calibre of players and coaching staff at the club, the decision to sign was an easy one. I am eager to play my part, in what I hope will be a successful season.”

After leaving the Rhinos, Mallinson gained further experience at Workington Town, where he made 11 appearances in 2023. In addition, he has also featured in the French Elite Two competition with Tonneins and spent time down under with Albury Thunder

Mallinson is now in contention to make his competitive debut for the club in their upcoming Challenge Cup clash with defending champions Wigan Warriors this weekend, which is a repeat of last year’s quarter-final. Sheffield come into the round three clash in good spirits though, after thrashing amateur side West Bowling 62-0 in round two.

The half-back is also one of seven new signings joining the Eagles for the 2025 season, with Jack Walker, Jack Bussey, Corey Johnson, Morgan Smith, Masi Matongo, Jayden Billy and Reiss Butterworth all heading to the Olympic Legacy Park.

Elsewhere, former Batley Bulldogs and Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard has also taken the reins as head coach for the new campaign, where they aim to improve on last year’s seventh-placed finish.

