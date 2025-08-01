Championship outfit London Broncos have confirmed the signing of rugby union convert Charlie Robson following the youngster’s trials with both Hull FC and Leigh Leopards.

Robson – who turned 23 back in February – caught the eye in the 15-a-side code while wearing the colours of Premiership giants Harlequins and second tier outfit Coventry.

Standing at six feet tall and boasting a wealth of pace, he has opted to pursue opportunities in league, and having spent the last few weeks in and around things in the capital, he has now put pen to paper on a deal at Plough Lane.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Finding the positives in Super League’s plans to expand to 14 teams

Championship club snap up rugby union convert following pair of Super League trials

Born in Surrey, Robson has had stints with both Hull FC and Leigh in recent months.

Neither of those two Super League clubs offered him a contract though, and the winger instead returned down south as he linked up with the Broncos.

Also able to slot in at full-back, Robson has been training with Mike Eccles’ side for a few weeks now, and could make his debut this weekend as they host Barrow Raiders.

The capital club currently find themselves sat tenth on the ladder in the Championship, four competition points worse off than Widnes Vikings in ninth.

This year, the Championship’s bottom four will enter into a Super 8s-style end-of-season competition alongside League 1’s top four, so London are set to become embroiled in that as things stand.

London take on Widnes in the final game of the ‘regular’ campaign on September 14, but by then, their participation in those Super 8s may well have been confirmed.

Their fixture list includes promotion hopefuls Toulouse Olympique, York, Oldham and Bradford Bulls.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Championship club sign trio including Papua New Guinea international and Super League starlet