Championship club sign trio including Papua New Guinea international and Super League starlet

Papua New Guinea international Emmanuel Waine and Huddersfield Giants young gun are among a trio that have linked up with Championship side Batley Bulldogs on loan.

Waine and team-mate Tyran Ott have made the cross-Championship switch to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium from high-flying second tier side Bradford Bulls.

Neither have been able to cement a permanent spot in Brian Noble’s Bulls side this term, with 24-year-old Ott having played only seven games across all competitions.

This will be the first time the Australian hooker has donned a shirt in the British game for anyone other than Bradford having joined the Bulls ahead of 2024 after playing Down Under in the New South Wales Cup.

Three-time Kumuls international Waine has however already represented both Hunslet and London Broncos as well as Bradford this season, so Batley will become his fourth club of the campaign.

The versatile forward made the move to Odsal from London ahead of 2025, but has managed just eight appearances across all competitions for Noble’s side, and all eight of those have seen him come off the bench.

Waine and Ott join Batley for the next two weeks, with the Bulldogs hosting Featherstone Rovers this weekend before travelling to Widnes Vikings.

Huddersfield starlet Billington also joins John Kear’s side on the same terms having not featured at first-team level for the Giants over the last few months.

The forward has played seven games this term for Luke Robinson’s Super League side, but all of those appearances came his way by mid-April.

Since then, the 20-year-old has enjoyed a six-game stint on loan with Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles which saw him score two tries.

He now returns to the second tier and links up with Batley, who sit second-bottom of the ladder, level on competition points with the Eagles.

Fellow Giants youngster Aidan McGowan has been on loan with the Bulldogs since early July, featuring three times in their colours to date.

