Championship outfit Hunslet have further bolstered their squad with the permanent signing of Bradford Bulls man Mason Corbett and loan signing of Hull FC youngster Will Kirby.

The Parksiders, who won promotion from League One last season, currently sit bottom of the Championship with two wins from their first 11 games this season.

Hunselt bolster squad with two recruits

Commenting on the news, Hunslet head coach, Dean Muir, said: “To get Mason on board for the rest of the season and committed to 2026 was important. He’s a good person who trains hard.

“He wants to get better every session and has a seriousness to his training which we need. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him develop in our environment.

“Will Kirby is a strong, aggressive back rower who has played in Super League. He adds depth to our edges and brings punch and a big carry.”

Hunslet director of rugby, Darren Higgins, added: “These two additions to the squad, along with the recent signings of Lee Gaskell, Lloyd McEwan-Peters and loan deals for Ryan Westerman and Brett Bailey help add both quality and depth to our squad as we approach the second half of the season.

“This depth will help add competition for places, which in turn will help raise standards in training.

“We continue to work hard behind the scenes, looking to add both quality and professional standards that will add to the environment and ultimately team performances.

“Not only are we working hard in relation to the rest of the season but also with recruitment and retention in mind for 2026 and beyond.”

Bradford Bulls and former Leeds Rhinos youngster Corbett has already featured for Muir’s side in 2025, with three loan appearances to his name at the time of writing, and has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2026 season.

Elsewhere, Hull FC youngster Kirby heads to the South Leeds Stadium until the end of the season.

The duo also follow Ryan Westerman and Brett Bailey in joining the club in the past two weeks.

