Batley Bulldogs coach Mark Moxon has ended his 14-year association with the club after tendering his resignation following a difficult start to the season.

The Bulldogs have won just two league games all season from the opening 12 rounds of the campaign, with their latest result a heavy loss at home to Doncaster on Sunday.

Batley were beaten 50-12 by the Dons, which has proved to be Moxon’s final game in charge.

Having worked on the coaching staff under the likes of John Kear and Craig Lingard, Moxon was promoted to head coach in time for the 2024 campaign.

But with Batley increasingly looking as though they will be entering the Super 8s and a battle for Championship survival later in the year, Moxon has opted to walk away.

The club’s owner, Kevin Nicholas, said: “We’ve had a meeting with Mark Moxon, our head coach, today. Entirely his decision, he has decided to stand down as head coach as of now.

“This is not to do with the board making that decision, it’s totally Mark’s decision and I’ll be disappointed he’ll be leaving the club.

“He’s been a big part of this club. He came with John Kear in 2012 and he’s been involved in a Grand Final in 2013, Middle 8s in 2016, the 1895 Cup final and in the Grand Final at Leigh. That’s a pretty impressive CV in my book.

“We’re desperately disappointed that he’s leaving but he feels that it’s in his family’s best interests and the club’s best interests that he stands down and see if the team can get a new voice.”

Assistant coach Jaymes Chapman and senior player Ben Kaye will lead the team at Bradford on Friday evening before the club launch their hunt for Moxon’s permanent replacement.

Nicholas added: “We’ve a short turnaround to the game on Friday against Bradford Bulls and in the meantime, Jaymes Chapman and Ben Kaye will be in charge between now and then.

“A massive thank you to Mark, I didn’t want to do it in a statement because it means a lot to this club, what he’s done.”