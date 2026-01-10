Championship club relocate to new stadium on eve of season
Championship side Midlands Hurricanes have announced they are relocating and moving to a new venue outside of Birmingham city centre with immediate effect.
On the eve of the new season, and the Hurricanes’ debut campaign in the second tier, the club have revealed that they will be leaving the Alexander Stadium for Avery Fields, which is in the Bearwood part of Birmingham and outside of the city centre.
They have signed a 20-year lease at the site, which is also the home of Bournville RFC, and insist that the switch places them ‘at the heart of a rugby community’.
Midlands were originally supposed to play their games at the site of the 2022 Commonwealth Games but have now decided to switch to a venue they believe will better allow them to execute their long-term vision.
Midlands chair Mike Lomas said: “The move to Avery Fields is a development which cements rugby league in Birmingham for another 20 years. This partnership brings together a rugby league club and a rugby union club in the heart of the country who share the same belief in getting more young people playing “Rugby”. This is a truly exciting development.
“I want to thank Alistair, Phil and Siggers at Bournville for their support and enthusiasm in making this landmark move happen. I’d also like to thank Birmingham City Council and the Alexander Stadium team for their support over the last three years.”
Midlands MD Eorl Crabtree added: “This move is an important and positive milestone for the club. Securing a 20-year lease at Avery Fields gives us a real rugby home that we can shape, develop and grow in for the future. It makes us more sustainable, it improves the matchday experience for our supporters and it puts us right in the heart of a thriving rugby community.
“Most importantly, it helps us grow rugby league in the Midlands and truly connect with the people and communities we represent. This is not a backwards step. It is a smart and ambitious move that helps us build a competitive, resilient and proudly Midlands rugby league club.”
Midlands’ first game at the venue will be next Sunday, when they take on Newcastle Thunder in the first match of the Championship season.