Championship side Midlands Hurricanes have announced they are relocating and moving to a new venue outside of Birmingham city centre with immediate effect.

On the eve of the new season, and the Hurricanes’ debut campaign in the second tier, the club have revealed that they will be leaving the Alexander Stadium for Avery Fields, which is in the Bearwood part of Birmingham and outside of the city centre.

They have signed a 20-year lease at the site, which is also the home of Bournville RFC, and insist that the switch places them ‘at the heart of a rugby community’.

Midlands were originally supposed to play their games at the site of the 2022 Commonwealth Games but have now decided to switch to a venue they believe will better allow them to execute their long-term vision.

Midlands chair Mike Lomas said: “The move to Avery Fields is a development which cements rugby league in Birmingham for another 20 years. This partnership brings together a rugby league club and a rugby union club in the heart of the country who share the same belief in getting more young people playing “Rugby”. This is a truly exciting development.