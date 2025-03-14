Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald could be the next player to leave the crisis-stricken club: after he was the subject of interest from Championship club Oldham.

In a remarkable turn of events, Love Rugby League has been told that Mike Ford’s side are keen admirers of Macdonald and are exploring the possibility of a move to bring him to Boundary Park.

Salford have resisted attempts to lure their top talent away all winter, but the sale of Marc Sneyd to Warrington Wolves on Thursday has now set alarm bells ringing about who could be next.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, Macdonald is picking up interest from elsewhere: including from clubs in Super League.

But it is Oldham who are also on that list of admirers in a surprise play, with the club – who have made no secret of their desire to climb the leagues – considering an ambitious move to sign the Papua New Guinea star.

It would automatically make Macdonald the highest-profile player in the Championship, and one of the most talented ever to play at that level.

Macdonald was originally declared in a 17-man Salford squad that were set to face Bradford Bulls on Friday evening.

However, when Salford originally published their squad – which did not include Sneyd after his departure – Macdonald’s name was missing. He is understood to have been carrying an injury.

However, he is now once again the subject of potential interest from rival clubs – but it is Oldham’s interest that will serve as the most striking.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 My Ultimate Team: Josh Drinkwater’s best 17 including Hull KR, Warrington Wolves stars

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos icon makes ‘true colours’ demand as Jake Connor claim made

👉🏻 Ranking Challenge Cup last 16 by number of finals won: Hull KR LAST

👉🏻 What Marc Sneyd’s Salford exit means for salary cap restrictions