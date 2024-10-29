Widnes Vikings lost a five-figure central funding sum and a whole point in IMG’s gradings system: due to the size of their car park and press box.

The Vikings were ranked 22nd in last week’s gradings with a score of just 8.60 points. That left them over five points behind the Super League places and, in reality, a significant distance away from a return to the top flight.

But fresh details have emerged about the nuances of Widnes’ grading and the finer details of certain aspects.

That includes their stadium score – which reportedly took a hit of a full point due to two bizarre reasons. Because Widnes only had a press box with 24 seats, they weren’t able to score the maximum 1.5 points on offer for the facilities section of the stadium aspect of the grading.

IMG’s handbook states: “The press box should be able to accommodate 30 in comfort with an overflow area of 20 seats. Should be equipped with firmly fixed flat working surfaces. Overhead lighting should be provided. There should be a room which can be used as a working press lounge & conference facility.”

Widnes also fell short in one other ludicrous area: the size of their car park and the spaces that were allocated for broadcasters.

The handbook says: “Designated parking area for broadcast operation. Minimum of 50m by 50m. 50 car park spaces for OB Compound. Suitable surface to satisfaction of broadcaster for OB Compound to be located. Additional 15 car park spaces for broadcast staff.”

Widnes technically fell short there too, meaning their IMG score dropped by a whole point, sending them significantly down the rankings. They would have been 19th had they secured that extra point.

It meant they lost a five-figure sum in the region of £15,000 in central funding for next year as a result, with funding handed out based on the gradings on a sliding scale.

Widnes have challenged that score though and expect a significant increase in their IMG grading in 2025: however, they have taken a big hit on funding for next year as a result.

