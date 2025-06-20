Leigh Leopards forward Andrew Badrock has joined Championship big-hitters Widnes Vikings on loan for the rest of the season.

Badrock has been in and out of the Leigh side this season, having made the step up at the start of the year after joining from Swinton Lions.

He has played in five games for the Leopards, two in the Challenge Cup and three in Super League. His most recent appearance was back in Round 10.

But with the Leopards going well in Super League and Badrock struggling for game-time, the decision has now been made to allow him to head back to the Championship.

And Badrock will sign for Widnes for the remainder of 2025, with Vikings head coach Allan Coleman expressing his joy at the deal.

He said: “I’m buzzing to get this one done, a massive thanks to Leigh for allowing this to happen.

“Andrew’s a back row who is absolutely lightning fast, probably one of the quickest in this competition. He’s played four or five Super League games this year, and I’ve known him for a long time.

“He’s got everything we need, and with the ground firming up, we just needed that pace, and with him and Jake Maizen, we’ll certainly have that.”

Badrock has scored four tries in five games for the Leopards, making a decent impression with his hometown club.

But he will now spend 2025 with Widnes and gain valuable experience ahead of a return to Adrian Lam’s squad in 2026.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Exclusive: Castleford Tigers forward set for loan move to secure regular game-time

👉🏻 Ranking the most-watched BBC games in 2025 with Wakefield topping charts

👉🏻 Gil Dudson’s Ultimate Team: Wigan legends, Widnes ‘surprise’ and Welsh icons all feature

👉🏻 Mikey Lewis ‘has to start’ in Ashes and is ‘best player in Super League’ says pundit