Championship club Bradford Bulls have been forced to call off a planned pre-season friendly with League 1 side Newcastle Thunder this weekend due to the Odsal pitch failing an inspection.

Despite a major thaw this week following sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow last week, which led to a widespread cancellation of fixtures, the Bulls have confirmed they have been left with no choice but to cancel their game against the Thunder.

They say that parts of the Odsal pitch remain frozen despite temperatures reaching double figures earlier this week. With temperatures set to go back below zero over the early part of the weekend, the Bulls say that to avoid unnecessary travel for Newcastle, they have made an early call on the fixture.

The Championship side said: “Following a pitch inspection at lunch today, an early decision, to prevent unnecessary travel, has been made to cancel this Sunday’s match at Bartercard Odsal Stadium against Newcastle.