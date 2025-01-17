Championship club forced to call off friendly due to ‘frozen pitch’
Championship club Bradford Bulls have been forced to call off a planned pre-season friendly with League 1 side Newcastle Thunder this weekend due to the Odsal pitch failing an inspection.
Despite a major thaw this week following sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow last week, which led to a widespread cancellation of fixtures, the Bulls have confirmed they have been left with no choice but to cancel their game against the Thunder.
They say that parts of the Odsal pitch remain frozen despite temperatures reaching double figures earlier this week. With temperatures set to go back below zero over the early part of the weekend, the Bulls say that to avoid unnecessary travel for Newcastle, they have made an early call on the fixture.
The Championship side said: “Following a pitch inspection at lunch today, an early decision, to prevent unnecessary travel, has been made to cancel this Sunday’s match at Bartercard Odsal Stadium against Newcastle.
“The decision was reached due to areas of the pitch still being frozen and temperatures being forecast to dip below freezing again, this weekend.
“Tickets bought over the phone or online will be refunded automatically. Supporters who purchased tickets in the Team Shop will need to re-visit the shop to receive their refund.”
Fortunately for Bradford fans, they will still be able to see their side in action this weekend. They will face Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with much of Brian Noble’s first-team squad likely to be on show.
The Newcastle game was instead set to feature a number of the club’s reserve and academy players, giving them a chance for minutes ahead of the new season.
But the Odsal pitch has claimed victim to the fixture.
