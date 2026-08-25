Championship club demand ‘clarity’ from RFL as stark 2027 update offered

North Wales Crusaders have demanded clarity from the RFL, with the club yet to secure a playing license for 2027.

The stark update comes amid a difficult 2026 campaign for the Welsh side, both on and off the pitch. Financial difficulties have plagued the club since the beginning of the season, and they also sit bottom of the Championship table on a points difference of -1356.

‘We demand clarity’

However, there had been hope heading into 2027 following a rebrand to ‘Wales Crusaders’ and a switch to Brewery Field Stadium in Bridgend, but it seems they are still very much in the dark over their position for the upcoming campaign.

“Following the conclusion of our final home fixture of the year, I am writing to you directly to share where things stand,” Crusaders chairman Jamie El-Kaleh said in an open letter to supporters.

“Last Sunday, our leadership, staff and players were put in an unacceptable position. We had to face our loyal fans, partners and sponsors and frankly admit that we still have no answers as to whether we will have a license for 2027.

“To be direct, this is the most difficult and demoralising point of this entire process. Standing in front of people who pour their passion, time and financial investment into this club with no clarity on our future. It leaves us feeling utterly helpless, and quite frankly, it is not right.

“We want to be entirely transparent with you: we have contacted the RFL urgently for answers. We have given them everything they have asked for throughout this process.

“We demand clarity. We need urgent, definitive answers regarding our licensing status immediately so we can make an informed decision about how we proceed. I want closure this week.

“Thank you for your unwavering support through this challenging time.”

The Crusaders conclude their 2026 campaign with an away trip to Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday (30th August).

WATCH THE NEW LRL PODCAST!