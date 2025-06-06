Championship club Hunslet have completed the double capture of Bradford Bulls’ Mason Corbett and Hull FC forward Will Kirby.

Dean Muir’s side, who have just one league win to their name so far in 2025, have added to their ranks going into the second half of the campaign with a double capture.

Corbett joins on a permanent deal having been released by Bradford. He has signed with Hunslet until the end of the 2026 season, having previously come through the academy in Leeds with the Rhinos.

And Kirby joins on a long-term loan from the Black and Whites – with both players coming into consideration for Muir next weekend.

“To get Mason on board for the rest of the season and committed to 2026 was important. He’s a good person who trains hard,” Muir said.

“He wants to get better every session and has a seriousness to his training which we need. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him develop in our environment.

“Will Kirby is a strong, aggressive back rower who has played in Super League. He adds depth to our edges and brings punch and a big carry.”

Hunslet director of rugby Darren Higgins said: “These two additions to the squad, along with the recent signings of Lee Gaskell, Lloyd McEwan-Peters and loan deals for Ryan Westerman and Brett Bailey help add both quality and depth to our squad as we approach the second half of the season.

“This depth will help add competition for places, which in turn will help raise standards in training.

“We continue to work hard behind the scenes, looking to add both quality and professional standards that will add to the environment and ultimately team performances.

“Not only are we working hard in relation to the rest of the season but also with recruitment and retention in mind for 2026 and beyond.”

