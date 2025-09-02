Championship side Sheffield Eagles have announced a major senior leadership restructure, aimed at boosting on-field performance and ‘addressing the challenges faced by the club over the past 15 months’.

The Eagles have endured a tough 2025 campaign to date, sitting 12th in the table with just four wins from their 22 matches. Elsewhere, the club have also had high-profile off-field matters to attend to as well, namely the 18-month suspension handed to previous head coach Mark Aston.

‘We are working hard behind the scenes’

As part of the rebuild, former player Andy Tyers has been appointed as the club’s new Director of Men’s Team Rugby, with his main role to assist head coach Craig Lingard with player recruitment, back-room staff appointments and embedding a culture within the team.

Elsewhere, the Eagles have appointed former RFL President John Whaling as the club’s new Director of Commercial Operations. He held a similar role with rugby union side Rotherham Titans, who play in the third tier, and oversaw a significant increase in revenue and efficiency at the club.

Commenting on the news, Jeremy Levine said: “The board of directors at Sheffield Eagles share the frustrations and disappointment of the club’s loyal supporters over results and performances from the men’s team in the current season. The season has been very challenging, with the well-documented off-field issues having impacted the club, the men’s playing squad only having a limited pre-season, being decimated by injuries and having some players exercising departure clauses making it very challenging for our head coach to select a team at times.

“We are working hard behind the scenes on recruitment and retention of players, with news of signings and re-signings to be made public in the near future. There will also be other improvements within the club taking effect soon to help us move forward after this difficult season.

“Thank you for your continuing support and we look forward to sharing more exciting news in due course.”

