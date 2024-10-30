Championship club announce 7 departures, including Papua New Guinea international

Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers have announced seven departures, including that of Papua New Guinea international Wellington Albert.

Forward Albert, who has 14 caps for the Kumuls on his CV, featured 19 times for Fev in 2024 having joined them ahead of the campaign from London Broncos.

With Rovers rebuilding following their failure in the 2023 play-offs, he helped them to scrape into the Championship play-offs, finishing 6th on points difference ahead of 7th-placed Sheffield Eagles.

James Ford’s side fell at the first hurdle in those play-offs however, being beaten 25-12 at Odsal by Bradford Bulls.

Elsewhere, the West Yorkshire outfit have confirmed the departures of Dec Patton and Jack Bussey.

Former Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils half-back Patton only joined Fev midway through the 2024 season from Swinton Lions, but is believed to have penned a deal with fellow Championship outfit Widnes Vikings for 2025.

Versatile forward Bussey meanwhile brings an end to six seasons at Post Office Road having returned to the club for a second stint back in 2019. Across those two stints, he’s now played 158 games for the Flatcappers, scoring 40 tries in the process.

Featherstone have reiterated the departures of Charlie Harris and Harry Bowes, who have linked up with League 1 outfits Dewsbury Rams and Keighley Cougars respectively.

The other two departures from Post Office Road are Zeus Silk and Keenen Tomlinson.

Ex-Hull FC academy player Silk – who made two appearances for York back in 2017 – had started 2024 donning the colours of community club West Hull.

Picked up by Rovers, he featured three times for Ford’s side before being loaned out to Dewsbury, scoring a try on debut for the Rams against Wakefield Trinity and going on to play nine games in total while at the FLAIR Stadium.

10-time Jamaica international Tomlinson played nine times for Fev after joining the club ahead of the 2024 season, before being loaned out to Hunslet and featuring three times.

He then joined Silk at Dewsbury, also as a loanee, and made nine appearances for the Rams.

