The chairman of Featherstone Rovers has resigned with immediate effect, with Paddy Handley citing issues around ‘varying agendas’ as the reason why he feels the club cannot move forward.

Handley came on board at Featherstone last year and has invested a significant sum into the Championship side both on and off the field.

However, he has now suddenly announced that he will be stepping down, penning an open letter to CEO Martin Vickers and director Mark Campbell which has been shared on the club’s social media channels.

In it, he says it is with a ‘heavy heart’ that he has stepped aside, but he has been left with no choice after insisting it is ‘impossible’ for him to be able to deliver his plans for Rovers.

Handley wrote: “It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you both that I am stepping down as Featherstone Rovers chairman with immediate effect.

“I would like to thank most of the fans, most of the players and all of the sponsors, staff and board members who have made me feel welcome and shown true support from the start of my short journey when rejoining the club 18 months ago.

“It is well documented the struggle the club has had in unlocking its assets (around 6 million) but while there are varying agendas in control, it has made it impossible for me to deliver my plans. My hope for the club’s future is that you both work together and save the club, I believe there is still hope but while my plans clash with others, the club can’t move forward.”

Featherstone are currently subject to a winding-up petition which appeared online last week. Paul Cooke’s side finished fifth in the Championship this season but were beaten at Bradford Bulls in the opening round of the play-offs last week.