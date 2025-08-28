He continued: “There is no doubt that we have found it extremely difficult to compete this season and, unfortunately, that’s nothing new in the recent history of League 1 promotions. With some notable exceptions, almost all promoted sides in the last few years have been relegated the following year.

“The hard fact of the matter is that in the last 10 years the Championship has gone from strength to strength whilst League 1 was constantly presented with failed new franchises: Northampton (who didn’t even get to the start line), Cornwall, Gloucester, Hemel, Oxford and West Wales; and the withdrawal of an established Club in London Skolars.

“There is no doubt that those constant changes have made it almost impossible to create a consistent, viable, attractive and sustainable competition at League 1 level. Just looking at the 2025 season, we have seen those clubs go a month, or even longer, without playing a game and that cannot be allowed to continue.

“I have no doubt that failing to act now would have put the future of several clubs in danger.”