The CEO of one Championship club has suggested that the restructure and impending merger of the second tier with League 1 must lead to a salary cap for those outside Super League: as well as a ‘fairer’ central distribution allocation.

The Rugby Football League confirmed on Wednesday that the two tiers would indeed be merging into one 21-team competition next year, with loop fixtures likely to be incorporated as the Super 8s were officially removed from the calendar just weeks before they were due to take place.

Hunslet were one of the clubs who would have been competing in that competition but now, they know they will be involved in a bumper league in 2026 as part of another restructure of the professional game.

Their CEO, Neil Hampshire, warned that the gulf between Championship and League 1 was becoming ‘insurmountable’, underlined by their struggles since promotion last year. He hopes the newly-revamped competitions will eradicate that – but insisted that there must be a keen eye given to the financial details behind the move.

That includes bringing in a salary cap for those outside Super League. Currently, clubs in the Championship can spend whatever they like without any limitations – leading to huge disparities between salary outlay across the league.

Hampshire said: “People are quick to point out that the financial gap between the Championship and Super League is almost insurmountable. The gap between the Championship and League One was heading very much in the same direction.

“This new league structure is the first step in helping to address that financial disparity, and it’s important we follow that up quickly by looking at a fairer central distribution across the division together with the introduction of a sustainable salary cap.

“We also need better and more robust financial monitoring of clubs to help them identify and mitigate problems at the earliest opportunity. Finally, we should hopefully see a better distribution of talent as players realise they are now all competing in the same division, and it’s better to be seen out on the pitch playing than sitting in the stands as part of an all-star back-up cast.

“All that will help to level up the competition and, over time, allow us to put out the most compelling and competitive product on the field below Super League. I firmly believe the new structure is the start of an exciting new chapter for the Cubs (sic) and the sport. I have no doubt there will be naysayers and detractors, but I’d urge all Rugby League fans to get behind it for the good of the sport.”

Hampshire admitted that League 1 as a competition was also beset with problems, leading to him offering his full support for the merger.