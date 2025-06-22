It’s been another busy day outside Super League on Sunday, with some huge results and thrilling games in the Championship and League 1.

Both league tables are starting to settle into a real rhythm now as the races for the play-offs heat up – as does the scramble to avoid being in the Championship’s bottom four and thrust into the Super 8s.

Here’s what’s happened on Sunday afternoon..

York Knights kept the gap to second-placed Bradford at just two points after producing a sterling comeback victory against Widnes Vikings.

Mark Applegarth’s men trailed 18-0 early on before a Ben Jones-Bishop hat-trick reduced the score to 18-16 by the break. And the newly-crowned 1895 Cup winners clicked through the gears after half-time to emerge victorious.

Tries from Connor Bailey, Kieran Buchanan and Scott Galeano secured a 36-18 win for the Knights.

Barrow also remain in the top six as tries from Tee Ritson and Shane Toal led them to a comfortable victory at the league’s bottom side, Hunslet.

Barrow scored ten tries in total, with Ryan Shaw claiming 24 points personally as the Raiders won 58-0 to move back up to fifth.

The other Championship game on Sunday saw Doncaster move to within a point of the play-off places as they inflicted more misery on Sheffield, who remain in the Super 8s places at the bottom of the table.

The Dons won 26-12 at Sheffield to claw the gap to sixth-placed Halifax to just a point.

In League One, Goole picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in their history as a professional club too, as they edged a thrilling contest against Midlands Hurricanes. Reece Dean’s drop goal seven minutes from time proved to be the difference for the Vikings.

Midlands’ slip-up allowed Workington to leapfrog the Hurricanes into second, after they were easy winners against bottom side Newcastle, with Town winning 56-0.

Dewsbury stay in the top five after beating Whitehaven 28-14, while Swinton sit fourth after beating Keighley 30-22. The Cougars remain second-bottom in the table.

RESULTS

Championship:

Widnes Vikings 18-36 York Knights