Championship and League 1 round-up: York’s rise continues as Goole cause major upset
It’s been another busy day outside Super League on Sunday, with some huge results and thrilling games in the Championship and League 1.
Both league tables are starting to settle into a real rhythm now as the races for the play-offs heat up – as does the scramble to avoid being in the Championship’s bottom four and thrust into the Super 8s.
Here’s what’s happened on Sunday afternoon..
York Knights kept the gap to second-placed Bradford at just two points after producing a sterling comeback victory against Widnes Vikings.
Mark Applegarth’s men trailed 18-0 early on before a Ben Jones-Bishop hat-trick reduced the score to 18-16 by the break. And the newly-crowned 1895 Cup winners clicked through the gears after half-time to emerge victorious.
Tries from Connor Bailey, Kieran Buchanan and Scott Galeano secured a 36-18 win for the Knights.
Barrow also remain in the top six as tries from Tee Ritson and Shane Toal led them to a comfortable victory at the league’s bottom side, Hunslet.
Barrow scored ten tries in total, with Ryan Shaw claiming 24 points personally as the Raiders won 58-0 to move back up to fifth.
The other Championship game on Sunday saw Doncaster move to within a point of the play-off places as they inflicted more misery on Sheffield, who remain in the Super 8s places at the bottom of the table.
The Dons won 26-12 at Sheffield to claw the gap to sixth-placed Halifax to just a point.
In League One, Goole picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in their history as a professional club too, as they edged a thrilling contest against Midlands Hurricanes. Reece Dean’s drop goal seven minutes from time proved to be the difference for the Vikings.
Midlands’ slip-up allowed Workington to leapfrog the Hurricanes into second, after they were easy winners against bottom side Newcastle, with Town winning 56-0.
Dewsbury stay in the top five after beating Whitehaven 28-14, while Swinton sit fourth after beating Keighley 30-22. The Cougars remain second-bottom in the table.
