York Knights continued to strengthen their position at the top of the Championship after another impressive win: on a day when there were plenty of shocks elsewhere.

Mark Applegarth’s side have not lost since Good Friday but that run looked as though it could come to an end on Sunday, as fourth-placed Oldham led at the LNER Community Stadium going into the final quarter thanks to Kieran Dixon’s try.

That made it 16-12 in favour of Oldham but tries from Jesse Dee and Oli Field in the final ten minutes ensure York moved two points clear of Toulouse and Bradford, winning 24-12.

However, there was a big shock in the Championship elsewhere, as London Broncos defeated Barrow Raiders to keep their hopes alive of escaping the bottom four.

Quite what the future looks like for the planned Super 8s remains to be seen given talk of a restructure of Championship and League 1. However, the Broncos are still fighting after stunning Barrow to win 18-10.

That result meant the Raiders lost further ground on the play-offs, with the teams in fifth and sixth both winning. Featherstone were victorious at Batley Bulldogs while Doncaster defeated bottom side Hunslet.

Widnes Vikings also kept their top six hopes alive with victory against Sheffield Eagles.

In League 1, North Wales Crusaders could have secured top spot this weekend had results gone a certain way – but they are now very much in a fight to stay at the summit after suffering defeat on Sunday.

Carl Forster’s side were beaten 24-12 at home to Swinton Lions, who are now just two points behind the Crusaders: though they have played two games more than North Wales.

Dewsbury have moved up into the final space inside the top four after beating Newcastle Thunder

Championship

Batley Bulldogs 4-18 Featherstone Rovers

Doncaster 34-24 Hunslet

London Broncos 18-10 Barrow Raiders

Sheffield Eagles 12-24 Widnes Vikings

York Knights 24-16 Oldham

League 1

North Wales Crusaders 12-24 Swinton Lions

Newcastle Thunder 10-64 Dewsbury Rams

Rochdale Hornets 36-32 Whitehaven

Workington Town 25-22 Keighley Cougars