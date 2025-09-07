Halifax Panthers and Featherstone Rovers have clinched their spot in the Championship play-offs after victories for both in the penultimate round of the season.

Fax took on seventh-placed Widnes Vikings in their return to The Shay knowing that the winner would be in the driving seat to finish in the top six ahead of the end of the regular season next weekend.

Kyle Eastmond’s side led 14-0 at one stage but were left to hang on after a fine comeback from the Vikings. However, the hosts ultimately closed out an 18-14 win that means they are in the play-offs: as are Paul Cooke’s Rovers.

They have improved remarkably through the second half of the season and after Halifax’s win, they also secured their spot in the top six after an impressive victory against fourth-placed Oldham. That defeat for Sean Long’s side means Bradford are almost certain to finish third – and they could face Fax in a huge play-off tie in the opening round.

At the summit, York Knights were winners once again: their EIGHTEENTH straight success after they hammered Doncaster to move to the brink of securing the League Leader’s Shield.

Victory against Batley at home next Sunday will confirm top spot going into the play-offs for Mark Applegarth’s side, who are in ominous form. The other result on Sunday saw Sheffield pick up their fifth win of the season with a triumph over bottom side Hunslet.

In League 1, the season was rounded off by victories for Midlands Hurricanes and Dewsbury Rams. The West Yorkshire side won at Rochdale Hornets to secure fourth spot on the end-of-season standings. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes hammered Newcastle to confirm their position in fifth spot.

Championship results: Sunday September 7

Doncaster 0-56 York Knights

Featherstone Rovers 28-12 Oldham

Halifax Panthers 16-14 Widnes Vikings

Hunslet 6-46 Sheffield Eagles

League 1 results: Sunday September 7

Midlands Hurricanes 58-4 Newcastle Thunder

Rochdale Hornets 32-36 Dewsbury Rams