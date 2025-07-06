Championship and League 1 round-up as promotion chases intensify

In both the Championship and League 1, the promotion chases are heating up: and we were treated to another pulsating weekend of action.

Here’s our round-up…

Championship

Toulouse remain top of the tree in the second tier having bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Widnes to beat Doncaster on home soil on Saturday.

The French side appear in pole position to make the jump to Super League next term, both in terms of their on-field ability and in IMG’s eyes.

Elsewhere though, both York and Bradford are keeping the pressure on them where finishing top come the end of the regular season is concerned.

The pair picked up big wins over the weekend, and both sit on 22 competition points, just two behind Toulouse.

At the bottom end of the table, London picked up an impressive win against Halifax this weekend, but they still appear destined to be involved in the Super 8s come the end of the year and will need to come through those to avoid a second successive relegation.

As things stand, Hunslet, Batley and Sheffield will be joining the Broncos in those Super 8s.

This weekend’s Championship results:

Bradford Bulls 34-0 Hunslet

London Broncos 20-14 Halifax Panthers

Toulouse Olympique 12-6 Doncaster

Featherstone Rovers 48-12 Barrow Raiders

Oldham 22-4 Widnes Vikings

Sheffield Eagles 10-36 York

League 1

The top four in the third tier will enter into those Super 8s come the end of the year, and those spots are very much still up for grabs.

Midlands narrowly avoided an upset as they edged out Rochdale this weekend, and they remain second on the League 1 ladder, three points behind leaders North Wales Crusaders.

Third-placed Swinton were also narrow winners against Whitehaven, but Dewsbury missed out on an opportunity to move level on points with fourth-placed Workington.

The Rams were beaten at Keighley on Sunday, with the Cougars picking up just their third league victory of the year.

This weekend’s League 1 results: