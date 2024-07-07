Widnes Vikings forward Nick Gregson has revealed a horror message about him plastered on the walls of Swinton’s dressing room by Lions head coach Alan Kilshaw ahead of the pair’s meeting on Sunday, deeming it ‘unacceptable’.

Sharing an image on X (formerly Twitter) of a ‘hit list’ put up in the visitors’ changing room at Heywood Road, Gregson showed a picture of himself with a noose put around his neck, and the words ‘BULLY HIM’ accompanying it.

Having been forced off through injury during Sunday’s clash in the second tier, the 28-year-old also shared a statement in response to the graphic image in the same post on his X account – @nickgregson13.

Sorry had to delete last post. Just a post regarding swinton coach Alan Kilshaw 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/IBOYsoA04E — Nick Gregson (@nickgregson13) July 7, 2024

Widnes were beaten 24-12 by Swinton having led 12-0 at the break, with Gregson scoring the Vikings’ second – and final – try of the afternoon.

LRL RECOMMENDS: An ultimate 13 of rugby league players born in Cumbria, including septet of Championship stars with Widnes Vikings utility chosen

Championship ace Nick Gregson reveals horrific image Swinton Lions coach put in dressing room ahead of reunion with former club

Having made 69 appearances for the Lions across three separate stints, the versatile forward – who has also played for Wigan Warriors, Workington Town, Oldham & Leigh (then-Centurions).was one of a number of players to make the move from Swinton to Widnes ahead of this season, following head coach Allan Coleman.

Kilshaw succeeded Coleman at Swinton, and – as we understand it – was the man responsible for the message put up in the hosts’ dressing room ahead of Sunday’s clash.

In his response to that image, Gregson said: “Well done to Swinton, they were the better team in the end today, but I just needed to post a message on here after some things I’ve been sent and told regarding Swinton coach Alan Kilshaw.

“I gave blood, sweat and tears for years at Swinton. I was a big part of keeping them in the Championship last season, and this (the image of Gregson with a noose around his neck) is what was in the dressing room from the coach Alan Kilshaw along with (telling his players to) target my injured shoulder, which he kept shouting in the game, I have been told.

“I’m probably done for the 2024 season now after it coming out again today, and maybe even my time at Widnes (is over), who knows?

“But I go out to provide for my family and enjoy myself with my mates. To see a picture of myself with a noose around my neck and have the coach of a club I have given a lot to openly want to insult me ​​and probably other players also is outrageous.

“We’re probably playing the toughest game of all for not much money, and having to have a full time job on top of that.

“I’m absolutely devastated we lost today and also that I probably can’t play again this year, but there’s more to life than rugby league and that’s just not something I want any part of if that’s deemed acceptable.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: 13 touching images & videos from rugby league icon Rob Burrow’s funeral