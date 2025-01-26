The Third Round line-up for this year’s Challenge Cup is now all-but complete after another batch of ties were played on Sunday afternoon: with more Super League opposition discovering their opponents.

One of the most intriguing ties of the Third Round looks set to take place in West Yorkshire, with a mouthwatering derby between Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers. That tie is now locked in after the Bulls beat Championship rivals Doncaster 30-4 to set up a tie with the Tigers at Odsal.

Workington Town set up a tie at home to Super League heavyweights Leigh Leopards after defeating the Royal Navy 56-0. Salford, meanwhile, will travel to the Midlands to face the Hurricanes after they defeated Siddal 46-0.

Halifax Panthers will host Catalans Dragons in the next round, after Kyle Eastmond’s side defeated Thatto Heath Crusaders 48-6 to set up a tie with Steve McNamara’s side. There will also be a repeat of one of last year’s ties, and one of the most famous finals in history, after Sheffield Eagles beat West Bowling to set up a tie with holders Wigan Warriors.

Oldham beat Rochdale Mayfield 60-10 to set up a tie with Barrow, who hammered Crosfields 86-6. There will also be a Heavy Woollen Derby in Round Three after Batley won at League 1 side Newcastle Thunder to set up a tie with Dewsbury.

North Wales Crusaders will face Widnes, after the Welsh side defeated Cornwall and the Vikings won at Rochdale Hornets.

There is still one tie to be played, which will take place next week when Keighley Cougars host York Knights. The winners will go on to face Hull KR in the Third Round.

Challenge Cup Third Round Draw (ties to be played weekend of February 7-9)