The Challenge Cup semi-finals provided plenty of drama and plenty of intrigue – and it will be Hull KR and Warrington Wolves who advance to next month’s Wembley final.

The Robins and the Wolves were worthy winners across the two games, and few could deny they deserve to reach the final, where they will meet in a cup decider for the first time since 1905.

And as you’d expect, they dominate the latest Love Rugby League team of the weekend – with plenty of stars from Rovers and the Wire included!

1. Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

Broadbent was arguably the star of both semi-finals given his outstanding display for the Robins in their win over Catalans on Saturday.

Two tries, but a general all-round exceptional display – he’s one of Rovers’ standout players right now, no matter where he plays.

2. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

What a performance it was from the young winger – who marked his 100th Wire appearance in some style.

He had a big hand in the try for Rodrick Tai in the first half – before producing the game’s big moment early in the second half with a stunning try-saving tackle to halt Edwin Ipape. It swung the momentum decisively.

3. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh had an afternoon to forget on Sunday with an underwhelming display against Warrington Wolves. But Niu, as he has been for most of the time since arriving in the off-season, was a bright spot – with two brilliant tries.

4. James Batchelor (Hull KR)

The stand-in centre was magnificent – not just with the two tries he scored, but with his all-round performance. He may end up staying there too after a long-term injury setback to Oliver Gildart.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

There were some exceptional performances from Rovers’ backs on Saturday – and Burgess was up there with the best with some big carries, big efforts – and a late try to cap it off.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

A week rarely passes these days without the reigning Man of Steel sitting in our Team of the Week: and he’s done it again.

One try, one assist, six goals – and a brilliant individual performance from Lewis.

7. Marc Sneyd (Warrington Wolves)

Marc Sneyd in a big game? It’s probably no surprise to those who have followed his career to see him in our team.

A masterful display from the Wire scrum-half on Sunday, with his boot – as it has been so many times in the past for so many teams – proving to be significant when it mattered most.

8. Luke Yates (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington’s middles were undoubtedly the difference on Sunday afternoon – and their starting forwards were crucial. Yates was chief among them.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

The other Leigh player to get a mention this week is hooker Ipape. He scored the game’s opening try and was undoubtedly their best player all afternoon long.

10. Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

The player of the weekend? The prop can’t be far off. Vaughan was absolutely sensational in laying the platform for Sneyd and his Warrington team-mates to pick Leigh apart on Sunday afternoon with two blockbuster shifts.

11. Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)

With James Batchelor going in at centre, Whitbread stepped up to start in the back row – and he duly delivered.

A 100 per cent tackle completion rate, as well as plenty of metres and a stunning offload that led to Mikey Lewis’ crucial first-half try.

12. Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves)

The young Warrington forward certainly didn’t do anything flashy: but he was one of the Wolves’ very best on Sunday afternoon with a brilliant 80-minute performance, and 30 tackles to boot.

He is really starting to come of age.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

A captain’s display yet again in the middle from the Rovers skipper.