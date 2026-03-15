The quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup have been locked in – and all eight winners from the weekend had some eye-catching performances.

Almost all of them have representation in the latest Team of the Week too, with some stellar individual displays reward with inclusion.

Here’s the 13 that make the cut for us this week..

1. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

We have to give a deserved shoutout to the young star who impressed so well on debut on Friday, Wigan’s Noah Hodkinson. But after a seamless transition to fullback to plug the Cai Taylor-Wray gap, we’re giving the nod to Warrington’s Josh Thewlis, who scored twice in the win over Goole.

2. Lewis Murphy (St Helens)

After a difficult first season in Super League, it’s been a good start to 2026 for Murphy. The Saints winger continued his form with two tries in their Challenge Cup win at Castleford on Saturday evening.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

It’s been a pretty solid return from Las Vegas for the treble winners, who have picked up back-to-back wins over Huddersfield in convincing fashion. Centre Hiku was one of their stars on Saturday in the win at the Giants.

4. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

The Aussie centre was undoubtedly one of Wigan’s standouts on Friday night as they coasted past Bradford Bulls to progress to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

5. Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos)

It wasn’t to be for Leeds in this year’s cup, as their extraordinary wait for a victory over top flight teams in the competition continues. But Sivo stood out once again, scoring two more tries to continue his great start in a Rhinos shirt.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

The second of three Robins players to make the cut, the England international was back to somewhere near his best on Saturday afternoon as the reigning holders hammered Huddersfield Giants.

7. Jack Sinfield (Wakefield Trinity)

Sinfield’s form since making the switch to Wakefield has been sublime – and he came back to haunt former employers Leeds on Friday night with a masterful display to knock the Rhinos out of the cup.

8. King Vuniyayawa (York Knights)

A player who wasn’t even in York’s squad at the start of the season, and who is technically still a Newcastle Thunder player! But Vuniyayawa scored twice in the win over Keighley on Saturday, so he deservedly makes the cut.

9. Jake Wingfield (St Helens)

It isn’t his usual position: far from it, in fact. But when Daryl Clark and Jake Burns both succumbed to head knocks on Saturday evening, Wingfield had to drop in at hooker – and he did a brilliant job. He may have to reprise the role this weekend, too – with Clark and Burns both gone for the trip to Toulouse.

10. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

It was another brilliant effort from the forward on Friday against Bradford. Havard is rapidly developing into one of Wigan’s most important and impressive forwards.

11. Seth Nikotemo (Wakefield Trinity)

Another standout performer for Trinity on Friday night against the Rhinos was forward Nikotemo.

12. Rhyse Martin (Hull KR)

A milestone afternoon for the Papua New Guinea international, who impressed in the win over Huddersfield.

13. Isaac Liu (Leigh Leopards)

With so many players out, Leigh’s talismanic forward stepped up in style on Saturday afternoon as the Leopards progressed to the quarter-finals of the cup.