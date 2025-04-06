The final four for this year’s Challenge Cup has been locked in: thanks largely to some superb individual displays from some of Super League’s biggest stars.

And unsurprisingly, many of those stars feature in our Team of the Week for the quarter-finals.

Hull KR dominate the selections after their impressive derby win over Hull FC: while Warrington and Leigh also feature heavily.

Here’s this week’s 13!

1. Jack Broadbent (Hull KR)

With Arthur Mourgue unavailable, Broadbent stepped back into fullback for Rovers during their impressive derby victory over Hull FC: and he more than held his own.

Broadbent is proving to be a real asset for Willie Peters’ side and the Hull KR head coach has a real dilemma on his hands as to who his first-choice fullback actually is given Broadbent’s magnificent form.

2. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

The England international was at his scintillating best on Sunday afternoon with some incredible breaks to get Warrington on the front foot.

If we’re being slightly cynical – he could have been a little bit more composed in the crucial moments but Ashton played a huge role in Warrington getting to the last four.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Hiku was one of several Hull KR players who produced a brilliant shift on Saturday afternoon to book Rovers’ place in the final four.

4. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Niu is certainly settling into life as a Super League player pretty well! His outrageous solo try was the highlight of an all-round excellent performance from the centre on Friday as the Leopards booked their spot in the semis with victory at Wakefield.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Burgess crossed twice in Rovers’ derby win over Hull FC: and he could have had a hat-trick had it not been for an obstruction late on.

6. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

The outstanding player of the weekend without question. The England captain was absolutely stunning on Sunday afternoon as Warrington defeated St Helens.

All of the Wire’s best moments came through Williams – including the match-winning try that booked their spot in the final four.

7. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

However, Williams gets a run for his money from the exploits of Litten – who was thrown on at half-back in the absence of Mikey Lewis and delivered a wonderful performance.

Litten’s run threat was superb, and he linked up with Tyrone May brilliantly.

8. Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

What a tonic it must have been for Leigh fans to see the England prop back out there on Friday: and he definitely delivered.

Mulhern featured for over an hour and was undoubtedly among the best in a Leopards shirt.

9. Michael McIlorum (Hull KR)

With Mikey Lewis going off injured, Hull KR’s starting hooker ultimately had to play the entire game on Saturday. And McIlorum rolled back the years with an imperious 80-minute display in the middle of the park.

10. Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)

So often among Catalans’ standout performers, Bousquet contributed hugely for the Dragons on Friday night with big minutes and big metres.

11. Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

It wasn’t to be for St Helens on Sunday afternoon, but the return of Sironen certainly helped give them a lift.

12. Ky Rodwell (Wakefield Trinity)

Similarly, it was an off-night for Wakefield – and we know we’re nudging him slightly out of position – but Rodwell was excellent in defeat against the Leopards.

13. Isaac Liu (Leigh Leopards)

Just like Niu, Isaac Liu is proving to be a mighty fine acquisition at the Leigh Sports Village. He run Catalans’ Oli Partington very close for the 13 shirt this week, but we’re just giving the nod to Liu.