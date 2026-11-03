Challenge Cup set for HUGE format change in major overhaul

The Challenge Cup will take on a new format next year, with Super League clubs entering the competition in different rounds.

As part of the ongoing changes to the league structure, most notably the anticipated arrival of London Broncos as Super League’s 15th team, the Challenge Cup will take on a different look moving forward.

Teams from both the Championship and Super League will enter the competition at different stages, depending on their league position from the previous season.

The first round will feature community clubs only, before they are joined by ten Championship clubs in round two.

The other ten Championship clubs will enter in round three, ahead of the introduction of some Super League clubs in round four. The remaining top-flight clubs will then enter in round five, which will be the last-16 stage.

The number of Super League clubs entering in round four is yet to be decided. Ultimately, this depends on the inclusion of London Broncos, something that has yet to be ratified, as well as the potential inclusion of Toulouse Olympique, who have traditionally not entered the knockout competition.

The proposed changes would also appear to suggest that some Super League clubs will have a bye week while their counterparts are in Challenge Cup action, although this has not been confirmed to Love Rugby League.

A plausible Challenge Cup format

On the assumption that Toulouse continue not to enter the competition, one potential format could see 36 community clubs enter in round one, two more than last year.

The 18 clubs progressing would then be joined by ten Championship sides, with 14 teams advancing to round three.

Another ten Championship clubs would enter at that stage, resulting in 12 fixtures. The winners of those ties could then be joined by eight Super League clubs, leaving ten teams to advance to the round of 16, where they would be joined by last season’s play-off teams.

Round two of the competition is scheduled to take place on the weekend of January 23 and 24.

What has not yet been confirmed to Love Rugby League is whether the competition will continue to seed the draw when Super League clubs enter, ensuring they play away from home in their first round.

The changes form part of a wider plan to expand Super League to 15 teams next year, with the league campaign set to begin at the end of January.