Hull KR star hit with disciplinary charge following Challenge Cup semi-finals

Hull KR forward James Batchelor is the only player to have been charged by the Match Review Panel (MRP) following the Challenge Cup semi-finals, but has not been banned.

No St Helens or Wigan stars have been hit with any charges following Saturday afternoon’s cup semi-final between the pair, won 32-0 by the Warriors.

That includes Alex Walmsley, who has escaped any punishment for his high shot on Junior Nsemba late on in the contest, as revealed earlier today by Love Rugby League.

The only charge handed out by the MRP comes for Robins ace Batchelor, who is hit with one for ‘Grade B Head Contact’ following their semi-final victory over Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Batchelor grabbed a brace of tries, including the first of the game, in Doncaster as Willie Peters’ side were 32-12 winners over Wire in what was a repeat of last year’s Challenge Cup final.

With that win, KR – who ended their long trophy drought under the Wembley arch last term as they sealed the first of their historic treble – booked their spot in the competition’s showpiece for the third time in the last four seasons.

Back-rower Batchelor has landed three penalty points for his offence in their semi-final success, taking his running tally over the last 12 months up to 4.25.

Importantly, that is not enough to warrant any suspension, so he will be free to play on Saturday evening when the Robins make the trip to Leigh Leopards in Round 11 of Super League, going in search of an eighth consecutive win across all competitions.

Batchelor has however been hit with a fine for his offence, and is now close to the tally of six penalty points required for a ban.

Confirmation of the sole charge this week for the Robins man is as below…

James Batchelor (Hull KR) – Grade B Head Contact (3 points) – Total points: 4.25 – Fine