The Rugby Football League have confirmed that Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium and Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium will host the Challenge Cup semi-finals next month.

South Yorkshire will host the showdown between reigning holders Hull KR and Warrington Wolves on Sunday 10 May. 24 hours earlier, the huge tie between Wigan Warriors and St Helens will be played in Warrington.

The governing body had a long list of venues which had been put in place long before the semi-finals were locked in. That gave them scope and flexibility to choose the best fit based on the four teams that progressed through to the latter stages of this year’s cup.

And once it became clear it would be Hull KR, Wigan, St Helens and Warrington, the RFL acted swiftly to swoop in and lock down Doncaster and Warrington.

Many fans were expecting AMT Headingley to be the venue for the trans-Pennine clash between the Robins and the Wire – just as it was 11 years ago when Hull KR upset the odds to make it to Wembley.

However, that was quickly removed from the equation when it became clear that would be a clash with the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. The race concludes on the Headingley pitch, and it would have been unavailable even had that game been on the Saturday afternoon due to the logistics surrounding setting up the marathon.

But Rovers v Warrington was always going to be on the Sunday due to the Super League scheduling. With St Helens playing Huddersfield the following Thursday, they had to play on the Saturday, leaving the reigning holders in the Sunday slot.

Bolton Wanderers’ home stadium, the Toughsheet Community Stadium, was also looked at as a possible venue for Wigan v St Helens, which would have given huge scope for major ticket sales. But Wanderers are likely to be competing in the League One play-offs in football: the first legs of which take place on Saturday May 9.

That left that venue ruled out.

RL Commercial were also keen to reward rugby league stadia that has had prominent investment, which is why Warrington was always near the top of the list for a big all-Lancashire semi-final.