Wigan Warriors’ win over St Helens was the winner of this year’s two Men’s Challenge Cup semi-finals where TV viewing figures were concerned.

The Cherry and Whites thumped arch rivals Saints 32-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with their victory in Warrington booking their spot in a third Challenge Cup final of the Matt Peet era.

Saturday’s game was broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2pm, half-an-hour prior to kick-off at 2.30pm.

Attracting an average audience of 397,000, the BBC recorded a peak audience of 498,000 during their coverage, with a 7.7% audience share.

Challenge Cup semi-finals: TV viewing figures revealed in full as St Helens-Wigan triumphs

Notably, Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final tie between Saints and Wigan had competition including a Women’s Six Nations game between Italy and England, shown live on BBC Two.

Other competition on the day included horse racing at Lingfield live on ITV1 and the World Seniors Championship in snooker screened by Channel 5.

The union clash involving the Red Roses had more success than Saints-Wigan, drawing an average audience of 540,000 and a peak of 732,000, with a 10.4% audience share taken.

However, when solely comparing last weekend’s two Challenge Cup semi-final ties, it was Saturday’s which came out on top.

Sunday saw Hull KR book their spot in a third Challenge Cup final in the last four years as they beat Warrington Wolves 32-12 at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster.

Kicking off later in the day than Saturday’s tie at 4pm, the BBC’s coverage on Sunday began just 15 minutes prior to kick-off at 3.45pm – with KR-Wire screened on BBC Two.

An average audience of 346,000 was 51,000 down on Saturday, while Sunday’s audience peaked at just 404,000 – again, a drop off compared to Saints-Wigan of 94,000.

And on Sunday, the cup semi had just a 4.2% audience share, some 3.5% down day-on-day when compared to Saints-Wigan.

Competition on the small screen on Sunday included a screening of ‘Mamma Mia!‘ on ITV1, a showing of ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still‘ on Channel 4 and a documentary titled, ‘Wetherspoons v Toby Carvery: Which Is Better?‘ on Channel 5.

On both Saturday and Sunday, each Men’s Challenge Cup semi-final tie was preceded by a last-four tie in the Women’s Challenge Cup.

Wigan’s women swept aside York Valkyrie on Saturday, winning 52-0 in Warrington, while Saints’ women beat Leeds 30-14 the following day in Doncaster.

However, those games were only streamed by the BBC – via the iPlayer, Red Button and Online. Accordingly, viewing figures have not been published as they have for the men’s ties, which were both shown on the free-to-air broadcaster’s linear TV channels.