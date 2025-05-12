Warrington Wolves’ Challenge Cup victory over Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon posted a bumper audience figure: significantly up on 12 months ago.

The Wire were worthy winners on Sunday at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium as they defeated the Leopards 21-14 book their place in next month’s Wembley final against Hull KR.

And the viewing figures for that game have now been shared by leading X account Rugby League on TV. They revealed that the game beat the corresponding semi-final audience figures from last year’s second game – which also included Warrington – by a healthy margin.

Sunday’s game had an average audience share of 335,000 on BBC Two. Last year’s game averaged 260,000.

The share of the audience across the nation was also up significantly, too. This year the game attracted 4.5 per cent of the share, last year it was 3.7 per cent.

The figures are further good news for the game as it looks to put itself in as strong a position as possible to secure a TV deal of note from the end of next season.

Clubs are increasingly concerned that the figure has dwindled significantly in recent seasons, leaving more and more facing financial issues.

But the latest BBC figures – coupled with healthy numbers at the start of the new Super League season – suggest the sport may be experiencing somewhat of a boom in this country.

