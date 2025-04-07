The final four of this year’s Challenge Cup has been locked in – and the identity of the quartet still bidding to lift this year’s trophy certainly looks very different.

There is a distinct lack of traditional big hitters, perhaps underlining the winds of change blowing through Super League right now, as well as the emergence of new forces like Hull KR.

Incidentally, many would have the Robins as favourites to go on and win the cup and lift a first trophy since 1985: though Catalans, Warrington and Leigh will have something to say about that.

And incredibly this year’s line-up has set a record going back 45 years.

Staggeringly, this is the first time since 1980 (!) that a semi-final line-up does not feature any of the four teams who have won Super League in the summer era.

Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls have dominated large periods of the past 30 years, with them all winning multiple Challenge Cups since the switch to summer rugby.

And all four are absent for the first time in over three decades, with confirmation of that today after the Saints were dumped out by Warrington Wolves.

The other three were all beaten in the last round. Reigning holders Wigan Warriors were surprisingly beaten by Hull FC in a real upset, while Leeds were beaten by St Helens.

The Bulls defeated Castleford Tigers earlier in the competition, but they were subsequently knocked out by Salford Red Devils in the last 16.

In 1980, the final four were Halifax, Hull KR, Widnes and Hull FC – and Rovers fans, don’t get too excited, but that year was a particularly good one for the Robins.

That’s because they defeated Halifax in the semi-finals, before triumphing over Hull FC at Wembley Stadium.

Is it an omen? Who knows.

But we’ll definitely witness history next month!