The draw for this year’s Challenge Cup semi-finals has been made, with the two ties locked in and Wembley now just 80 minutes away.

Hull KR will take on Catalans Dragons, while Warrington Wolves OR St Helens will face Leigh Leopards.

Football icon Stuart Pearce MBE and former Super League ace turned pundit Jon Wilkin conducted the draw for the last four live on BBC Two at half-time of Sunday afternoon’s quarter-final between Warrington and Saints.

With their quarter-final tie only being at half-time, Wire and Saints shared ball number four in the draw – with the winner now knowing they will face Leigh.

The half-time score at the Halliwell Jones Stadium is 6-6 after Tristan Sailor’s 38th minute try cancelling out Matt Dufty’s 17th minute opener for the hosts. That tie hangs firmly in the balance.

Challenge Cup semi-final draw made with two ties confirmed

The two semi-finals will take place over the weekend of May 10 and 11, and will both be at neutral venues, with no home advantage.

Those venues and full details of both ties will be confirmed in due course, but for now, here’s confirmation of the match-ups…