Challenge Cup semi-final draw details revealed with path to Wembley clear

The draw for the Challenge Cup semi-finals will be held on Sunday 6th April live on BBC Two, it has been confirmed.

It will form part of the BBC’s coverage of the clash between Warrington Wolves and St Helens, which rounds off the quarter-final stage.

The draw, which will be conducted at half-time during Sunday’s match, will be hosted by long-time Wire fan Stuart Pearce MBE and BBC Sports pundit Kevin Brown.

It will also round off what should be a superb weekend of Challenge Cup action. The last eight gets underway tomorrow night as Catalans Dragons face Salford Red Devils at the Stade Gilbert Brutus and Leigh Leopards take on Wakefield Trinity at the Leigh Sports Village.

On Saturday, attention turns to Humberside as Hull FC square off against city rivals Hull KR at the MKM Stadium. This game is always well attended by both sets of supporters, but this year it is already looking like a bumper crowd, with the Airlie Birds confirming it’ll be their biggest home gate for a Challenge Cup game since 1961 as over 17,000 advance tickets have already been sold.

On top of this, it’ll be the biggest stand-alone cup tie attendance apart from a final since 2008.

This also follows some healthy attendances right across the Challenge Cup this season, with York Knights, Widnes, Workington Town and Whitehaven all posting good crowds in the earlier stages.

Rounding off the action, Warrington take on St Helens in a repeat of the exact fixture last year, which Wire won 31-8 to reach the semi-finals.

While the draw details have been revealed, the exact dates and locations for the semi-finals are yet to be confirmed.

Challenge Cup quarter-finals in full

Friday 4th April

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils – 19:00 BST

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity – 20:00 BST, SuperLeague+

Saturday 5th April

Hull FC v Hull KR – 14:30 BST, BBC One

Sunday 6th April

Warrington Wolves v St Helens – 14:30 BST, BBC Two

