Challenge Cup semi-final draw ball numbers revealed ahead of Warrington v St Helens clash

The ball numbers for Sunday afternoon’s Challenge Cup semi-final draw, which will be made live on the BBC, have been confirmed.

As confirmed earlier this week, the draw for the last four will be made live on BBC Two at half-time during their coverage of Sunday afternoon’s quarter-final tie between Warrington Wolves and St Helens.

Sunday’s tie between the two North West foes rounds off the quarter-final action, with the semi-final draw to be conducted by long-time Wire fan Stuart Pearce MBE and BBC Sport pundit Kevin Brown.

As the draw is being made at half-time during that clash, five clubs will be involved: though there’s just four balls involved as you’d expect.

Warrington and Saints will share a ball, with the five clubs and their respective numbers now confirmed.

Challenge Cup semi-final draw ball numbers revealed

The balls have been allocated in the same order of this weekend’s quarter-final ties.

Catalans Dragons beat Salford Red Devils 20-12 in Perpignan on Friday night, so they take ball number one.

Leigh also beat Wakefield Trinity away from home on Friday evening, ending up victors by the same scoreline, though that tie kicked off an hour later than the one in France, so the Leopards take ball number two.

Hull KR take ball number three after their 32-16 derby victory against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

And rounding things off, Warrington and Saints will share ball number four in the draw.

Obviously, whoever wins Sunday’s tie will progress into the semi-finals – which are held at neutral venues.

The semi-finals will take place over the weekend of May 10 and 11, but for now, the all-important numbers to look out for at half-time on Sunday in full…

1. Catalans Dragons

2. Leigh Leopards

3. Hull KR

4. Warrington Wolves OR St Helens

