Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final between Hull KR and Catalans will be played in front of a sold-out crowd at the LNER Community Stadium.

Love Rugby League can reveal that the Robins’ clash with the Dragons is now a full house, with the Rugby Football League confirming that tickets are gone for the game between Willie Peters’ side and Steve McNamara’s men.

The stadium has an official capacity of 8,500, and that will be met after Rovers fans bought tickets in huge supply for the game that could see them progress to yet another major final.

In contrast, Catalans will be hoping to reach the final for the first time since they won the competition in 2018, and cause what would be seen by many as a major upset if they can defeat the Robins.

Sunday’s second semi-final between Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves is not yet a sell-out, but it is heading for a high crowd number.

Around 12,500 tickets have been sold for that game at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the Wolves look to make it back-to-back cup finals by defeating the 2023 winners.

Those combined figures mean last year’s semi-final attendance number will be beaten. Only 9,253 watched the Wire beat Huddersfield at St Helens in 2024.

11,163 were at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium to watch Hull KR face Wigan Warriors in the other semi-final.

But with over 20,000 tickets already sold, it means this year’s crowd figure will be higher – and that is with Catalans Dragons included, who traditionally do not bring too many supporters to English fixtures.

