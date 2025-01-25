Leeds Rhinos will face amateur side Wests Warriors in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup after they defeated the British Army to set up a mouthwatering tie against the Super League heavyweights.

A plethora of ties in the Second Round of the competition were played on Saturday afternoon, which included Wests – who played professional opposition two years ago when they faced Widnes Vikings – setting up what is, as things stand, a home tie against the Rhinos. It remains to be seen whether that could be switched to AMT Headingley.

Several other Super League sides also discovered who they will face in Round Three on Saturday afternoon, too. West Hull will face St Helens after they defeated Hunslet ARLFC.

Meanwhile, York Acorn will play Hull FC after they defeated Oulton Raiders. Huddersfield Giants will play Championship side Hunslet after Dean Muir’s side beat Lock Lane 50-10.

There was also a comprehensive win for Featherstone Rovers on Saturday. James Ford’s side racked up the points against amateur side Waterhead Warriors, winning 88-10.

Dewsbury Rams won the all-Dewsbury affair, beating Dewsbury Moor 50-6 at Batley’s Mount Pleasant.

Earlier on Saturday, Goole Vikings created history by winning their first-ever competitive fixture. They defeated London Broncos 17-10 to set up a tie with Super League new boys Wakefield Trinity next month for Scott Taylor’s side.

Challenge Cup Saturday results

Featherstone Rovers 88-10 Waterhead Warriors

Hunslet ARLFC 18-24 West Hull

Lock Lane 10-50 Hunslet

Dewsbury Moor 6-50 Dewsbury Rams

York Acorn 22-2 Oulton Raiders

London Broncos 10-17 Goole Vikings

Wests Warriors 36-18 Army

