Challenge Cup second round broadcast details and kick-off times confirmed

Aaron Bower
Challenge Cup logo, Challenge Cup trophy

The Challenge Cup's Second Round picks have been locked in for TV!

The Second Round of this year’s Challenge Cup will be broadcast on TV across two separate weekends – after three ties were selected for coverage by the BBC and The Sportsman.

This weekend will see an historic meeting between Goole and London, with the Vikings’ first-ever competitive fixture taking place on BBC Sport as Scott Taylor’s side make the trip south to take on Mike Eccles’ Broncos at Rosslyn Park RFC.

The winners get a tie against newly-promoted Super League club Wakefield Trinity at home, making the stakes significant.

Then on Sunday, the Royal Navy will take on League 1 side Workington Town in a tie that will take place in Portsmouth and will be streamed live on the British Forces Broadcasting Services network – which attracted over 15,000 views for the Army’s win over the RAF in Round One.

The following weekend, Keighley Cougars’ tie with York Knights – which has been pushed back a week due to York’s trip to Amsterdam to face Hull KR – will be streamed by The Sportsman from Cougar Park on Sunday February 2.

Kick-off times for every one of the 20 Second Round ties have been confirmed, with 12 of those winners leading to games against Super League opposition in Round Three following a revamp of the Challenge Cup.

That includes a game between Wests Warriors and the Army – the winners take on Leeds Rhinos. Sheffield Eagles face community club West Bowling with a tie against reigning world champions Wigan Warriors the prize for the victor.  

Betfred Challenge Cup Second Round

Saturday January 25

London Broncos v Goole Vikings: 12:30pm, live on BBC Sport and iPlayer.

Dewsbury Moor v Dewsbury Rams (at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Batley), Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull, Lock Lane v Hunslet RLFC, Waterhead Warriors v Featherstone Rovers (at Featherstone), Wests Warriors v British Army (Wasps RFC), York Acorn v Oulton Raiders (all 2pm)

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions (3pm) 

Sunday January 26

Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield (12:30pm)

Royal Navy v Workington Town (1pm, live on British Forces Broadcasting Services)

Blackbrook v Ince Rose Bridge, Midlands Hurricanes v Siddal (both 2pm)

Barrow Raiders v Crosfields, Bradford Bulls v Doncaster, Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders, Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs (at Blaydon RUFC), Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings, Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling (all 3pm)

Sunday February 2

Keighley Cougars v York Knights (3pm, live on The Sportsman)

Challenge Cup

