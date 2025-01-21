The Second Round of this year’s Challenge Cup will be broadcast on TV across two separate weekends – after three ties were selected for coverage by the BBC and The Sportsman.

This weekend will see an historic meeting between Goole and London, with the Vikings’ first-ever competitive fixture taking place on BBC Sport as Scott Taylor’s side make the trip south to take on Mike Eccles’ Broncos at Rosslyn Park RFC.

The winners get a tie against newly-promoted Super League club Wakefield Trinity at home, making the stakes significant.

Then on Sunday, the Royal Navy will take on League 1 side Workington Town in a tie that will take place in Portsmouth and will be streamed live on the British Forces Broadcasting Services network – which attracted over 15,000 views for the Army’s win over the RAF in Round One.

The following weekend, Keighley Cougars’ tie with York Knights – which has been pushed back a week due to York’s trip to Amsterdam to face Hull KR – will be streamed by The Sportsman from Cougar Park on Sunday February 2.

Kick-off times for every one of the 20 Second Round ties have been confirmed, with 12 of those winners leading to games against Super League opposition in Round Three following a revamp of the Challenge Cup.

That includes a game between Wests Warriors and the Army – the winners take on Leeds Rhinos. Sheffield Eagles face community club West Bowling with a tie against reigning world champions Wigan Warriors the prize for the victor.

Betfred Challenge Cup Second Round

Saturday January 25

London Broncos v Goole Vikings: 12:30pm, live on BBC Sport and iPlayer.

Dewsbury Moor v Dewsbury Rams (at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Batley), Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull, Lock Lane v Hunslet RLFC, Waterhead Warriors v Featherstone Rovers (at Featherstone), Wests Warriors v British Army (Wasps RFC), York Acorn v Oulton Raiders (all 2pm)

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions (3pm)

Sunday January 26

Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield (12:30pm)

Royal Navy v Workington Town (1pm, live on British Forces Broadcasting Services)

Blackbrook v Ince Rose Bridge, Midlands Hurricanes v Siddal (both 2pm)

Barrow Raiders v Crosfields, Bradford Bulls v Doncaster, Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders, Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs (at Blaydon RUFC), Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings, Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling (all 3pm)

Sunday February 2

Keighley Cougars v York Knights (3pm, live on The Sportsman)

