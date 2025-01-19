Challenge Cup round-up as Super League clubs’ list of potential opponents narrows

12 of the rescheduled First Round ties in this year’s Challenge Cup were played out on Saturday afternoon, narrowing down the list of potential opponents for Super League clubs.

Just three of the 17 First Round ties survived the cold snap experienced across the country and were played out as originally scheduled last weekend.

Beating Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Aberavon Fighting Irish and Eastern Rhinos respectively, Siddal, Blackbrook and Wests Warriors all booked their spots in Round 2 last weekend.

The the remaining 14 ties from the First Round were rescheduled for this weekend, and all bar two of those 14 were played out yesterday (Saturday), meaning we now have a much clearer idea of how both Rounds 2 and 3 will shape up.

In next month’s Third Round, the 12 Super League clubs will enter the competition – and that draw has already been made.

Saturday’s Round 1 results in full

😱 What a way to start the season! 🤩 @WaterheadARLFC win it in Golden Point extra-time and are through to the Second Round! 🏆 #ChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/MhrnEpOrk5 — Betfred Challenge Cup (@TheChallengeCup) January 18, 2025

Among the standout results from Saturday’s Challenge Cup action were wins for Oldham-based Waterhead Warriors, West Hull and the British Army.

Live on the BBC, Waterhead won a thrilling tie at home against Leigh Miners Rangers in Golden Point extra time, while West Hull demolished Edinburgh Eagles and the Army beat the RAF!

The results in full…

Waterhead Warriors 12-8 Leigh Miners Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield 64-16 Telford Raiders

West Hull 90-0 Edinburgh Eagles

Mirfield 20-26 Royal Navy

Crosfields 52-0 Maryport

British Army 22-16 RAF

London Chargers 12-28 Oulton Raiders

Ince Rose Bridge 56-12 Longhorns

Lock Lane 50-10 Doncaster Toll Bar

Stanley Rangers 20-34 Hunslet ARLFC

Dewsbury Moor 20-12 Haresfinch

West Bowling 48-16 Cutsyke Raiders

Sunday’s Round 1 fixtures

The two remaining Round 1 fixtures will be played out today (Sunday), with one available to watch live.

Full details are below…

GB Police v York Acorn (1.30pm KO)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James (2pm KO – Live on YouTube via The Sportsman)

Round 2 line-up

With the vast majority of the First Round ties now played out, Round 2 is more or less fully locked in with clubs from the Championship and League 1 entering the competition.

Standout ties include an all-Dewsbury clash between community club Moor and the Rams, a League 1 outfit.

Elsewhere, London Broncos will host League 1 new boys Goole Vikings, and there will be a local derby with St Helens natives Blackbrook facing Wigan’s Ince Rose Bridge.

That tie is one of four guaranteed to be made up entirely of community clubs, so we will see at least four community clubs in Round 3.

The Second Round line-up is as follows…

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 25/26, unless otherwise stated

GB Police OR York Acorn v Oulton Raiders

Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath Crusaders OR Orrell St James

Dewsbury Moor v Dewsbury Rams

Barrow Raiders v Crosfields

Royal Navy v Workington Town

London Broncos v Goole Vikings

Lock Lane v Hunslet RLFC

Waterhead Warriors v Featherstone Rovers

Wests Warriors v British Army

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions

Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull

Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings

Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield

Keighley Cougars v York (February 2)

Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling

Bradford Bulls v Doncaster

Blackbrook v Ince Rose Bridge

Midlands Hurricanes v Siddal

Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders

Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs

Round 3: Super League clubs’ potential opponents

And here’s a look at how Round 3 shapes up as things stand, with most Super League clubs set to find out their opponents in the cup for definite next weekend.

Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens are all guaranteed to be travelling to a community club.

These ties will be played over the weekend of February 7-9.