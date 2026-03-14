The quarter-final line-up for this year’s Challenge Cup has been finalised – with almost all of Super League’s big hitters making it through to the last eight after a day of minimal shocks on Saturday.

Wakefield Trinity caused what proved to be the upset of the round on Friday evening after they stunned Leeds Rhinos, while Wigan Warriors beat Bradford Bulls in convincing fashion.

And that duo have been joined by six more Super League sides, who booked their passage into the last eight – most of them with minimal fuss.

Saturday’s action began with a heavy win for Super League newcomers York Knights, who swatted aside Keighley Cougars 56-10 as Mark Applegarth’s side made it through to the quarter-finals.

Then later at Saturday lunchtime, Warrington Wolves ended the cup run of another Championship side as they heavily defeated Goole Vikings at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the Wire winning 78-10.

Reigning holders Hull KR made light work of Huddersfield Giants, as they won 52-12 in front of a sparse crowd at the Accu Stadium in West Yorkshire.

Leigh Leopards edged what proved to be the closest tie of Saturday’s six games, as they moved past Hull FC to get into the quarter-finals. They will be joined there by Catalans Dragons, who routed Oldham 58-0 to ensure no Championship team would make it to the last eight in this year’s cup.

The final game of the last 16 saw St Helens beat Castleford Tigers 32-8.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place live on BBC One on Tuesday morning, on the Morning Live show. And given the teams who have made it through, it promises to be an unmissable draw with almost all of the Super League stars in the latter stages once again.

Challenge Cup results (Saturday 14 March)