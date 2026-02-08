Bradford Bulls avoided a potentially significant upset to ensure all 13 Super League clubs progressed through to the Fourth Round of this year’s Challenge Cup.

The Bulls were handed the toughest draw of all, with a daunting trip away to London Broncos – who are expected to win the Championship at a canter in 2026.

There seemed the prospect of a genuine upset at half-time as London led 8-4. However, the Bulls scored 22 unanswered second half points to win 26-8 and book their spot in the last 16.

Three Championship sides have joined the top-flight teams in Monday evening’s draw – with Goole Vikings one of them after stunning Halifax Panthers at The Shay to win 18-14 and progress to Round Four for the first time in their history. Goole trailed 14-0 but responded magnificently to cause without question the upset of Round Three.

Keighley Cougars are also into the last 16, after they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to beat Midlands Hurricanes, scoring in the final play of the game through Izaac Farrell to win 18-14.

The other Championship side through are Oldham, as they hammered Dewsbury Rams 46-0 to progress to the next round of the competition.

There were huge victories for both Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity, as they hammered Championship sides away from home. Matt Peet’s Warriors were handsome 83-0 winners at Rochdale Hornets in front of a huge crowd, while Daryl Powell’s Trinity defeated Swinton Lions 82-6.

Catalans Dragons kicked off their 2026 campaign with a commanding 56-4 victory in tricky conditions away at Batley Bulldogs. Former NRL superstar Toby Sexton marked his debut for the club with a superb hat-trick, while Tommy Makinson also crossed for a brace. Batley’s consolation came five minutes from time courtesy of Joe Burton.

Challenge Cup results (Sunday February 8)

Batley Bulldogs 4-56 Catalans Dragons

Halifax Panthers 14-18 Goole Vikings

Keighley Cougars 18-14 Midlands Hurricanes

London Broncos 8-26 Bradford Bulls

Oldham 46-0 Dewsbury Rams

Rochdale Hornets 0-83 Wigan Warriors

Swinton Lions 6-82 Wakefield Trinity