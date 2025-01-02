Challenge Cup Round One: Fixtures, kick-off times, venues, broadcast details
It is now officially 2025, which means the new rugby league season is just around the corner – with the Challenge Cup getting us underway.
The 2025 edition of the prestigious Cup competition begins on the weekend of January 11-12 – with the first two rounds having already been drawn.
There’ll be 17 games in the first round as 34 teams go head-to-head for a spot in the second round, which will be played over the weekend of January 25-26.
Here, Love Ruby League brings you everything you need to know about the Challenge Cup first round – including fixtures, venues, kick-off times and broadcast information.
Round One ties, venues and kick-off times
Saturday, January 11
- Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers – 12:30pm, live on BBC Sport
- West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles – 2pm
- Dewsbury Moor v Haresfinch – 2pm
- London Chargers v Oulton Raiders – 2:30pm at Chiswick RFC
- Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge – 2:30pm at Ince Rose Bridge
- Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar – 2pm
- Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal – 5pm at Chiswick RFC
- Mirfield v Royal Navy – 2pm
- Crosfields v Maryport – 2pm
- British Army v RAF – 2pm at Aldershot
- Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC – 2pm
- Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders – 2pm
- Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James – 2pm
- West Bowling v Wath Brow Hornets – 2pm
Sunday, January 12
- GB Police v York Acorn – 1:30pm at Portico Panthers
- Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook – 1:30pm at Aberavon Green Stars RFC
- Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors – 2:30pm at Colchester Sports Park
Round Two ties, venues and kick-off times
Ties to be played on weekend of January 25-26
- GB Police or York Acorn v London Chargers or Oulton Raiders
- Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath or Orrell St James
- Dewsbury Moor or Haresfinch v Dewsbury Rams
- Barrow Raiders v Crosfields or Maryport
- Mirfield or Royal Navy v Workington Town
- London Broncos v Goole Vikings
- Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar v Hunslet RLFC
- Waterhead Warriors or Leigh Miners v Featherstone Rovers
- Eastern Rhinos or Wests Warriors v British Army or RAF
- Whitehaven v Swinton Lions (confirmed Saturday, January 25, 3pm)
- Stanley Rangers or Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull or Edinburgh Eagles
- Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings (confirmed Sunday, January 26, 3pm)
- Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield or Telford Raiders
- Keighley Cougars v York Knights (confirmed Sunday, February 2, 3pm)
- Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling or Wath Brow Hornets
- Bradford Bulls v Doncaster
- Aberavon Fighting Irish or Blackbrook v Longhorns or Ince Rose Bridge
- Midlands Hurricanes v Hammersmith or Siddal
- Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders (confirmed Sunday, January 26, 1pm)
- Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs
Broadcast details: How to watch
BBC Sport will begin their coverage of the 2025 Challenge Cup in Oldham, streaming the first round tie between Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers on Saturday, January 11.
Waterhead and Leigh Miners will go into their tie knowing that victory will earn a shot at professional opposition in the shape of Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers, who are three-time winners of the Challenge Cup (1967, 1973 and 1983).
BBC Sport will also broadcast a game from the second round – with details to be announced early in the New Year.
