Challenge Cup Round One: Fixtures, kick-off times, venues, broadcast details

It is now officially 2025, which means the new rugby league season is just around the corner – with the Challenge Cup getting us underway.

The 2025 edition of the prestigious Cup competition begins on the weekend of January 11-12 – with the first two rounds having already been drawn.

There’ll be 17 games in the first round as 34 teams go head-to-head for a spot in the second round, which will be played over the weekend of January 25-26.

Here, Love Ruby League brings you everything you need to know about the Challenge Cup first round – including fixtures, venues, kick-off times and broadcast information.

Round One ties, venues and kick-off times

Saturday, January 11

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers – 12:30pm, live on BBC Sport

West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles – 2pm

Dewsbury Moor v Haresfinch – 2pm

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders – 2:30pm at Chiswick RFC

Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge – 2:30pm at Ince Rose Bridge

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar – 2pm

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal – 5pm at Chiswick RFC

Mirfield v Royal Navy – 2pm

Crosfields v Maryport – 2pm

British Army v RAF – 2pm at Aldershot

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC – 2pm

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders – 2pm

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James – 2pm

West Bowling v Wath Brow Hornets – 2pm

Sunday, January 12

GB Police v York Acorn – 1:30pm at Portico Panthers

Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook – 1:30pm at Aberavon Green Stars RFC

Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors – 2:30pm at Colchester Sports Park

Round Two ties, venues and kick-off times

Ties to be played on weekend of January 25-26

GB Police or York Acorn v London Chargers or Oulton Raiders

Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath or Orrell St James

Dewsbury Moor or Haresfinch v Dewsbury Rams

Barrow Raiders v Crosfields or Maryport

Mirfield or Royal Navy v Workington Town

London Broncos v Goole Vikings

Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar v Hunslet RLFC

Waterhead Warriors or Leigh Miners v Featherstone Rovers

Eastern Rhinos or Wests Warriors v British Army or RAF

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions (confirmed Saturday, January 25, 3pm)

Stanley Rangers or Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull or Edinburgh Eagles

Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings (confirmed Sunday, January 26, 3pm)

Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield or Telford Raiders

Keighley Cougars v York Knights (confirmed Sunday, February 2, 3pm)

Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling or Wath Brow Hornets

Bradford Bulls v Doncaster

Aberavon Fighting Irish or Blackbrook v Longhorns or Ince Rose Bridge

Midlands Hurricanes v Hammersmith or Siddal

Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders (confirmed Sunday, January 26, 1pm)

Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs

Broadcast details: How to watch

BBC Sport will begin their coverage of the 2025 Challenge Cup in Oldham, streaming the first round tie between Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers on Saturday, January 11.

Waterhead and Leigh Miners will go into their tie knowing that victory will earn a shot at professional opposition in the shape of Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers, who are three-time winners of the Challenge Cup (1967, 1973 and 1983).

BBC Sport will also broadcast a game from the second round – with details to be announced early in the New Year.

