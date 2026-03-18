The BBC will show both Hull KR v York and Wakefield v Wigan in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, with schedule and broadcast details now confirmed.

Cup holders KR will host Super League new boys York at Craven Park on Saturday, April 11 (1.30pm KO), and that tie will be shown live on BBC Two.

It’ll be a chance for retribution for the Robins, who lost their Super League opener away against the Knights last month.

Then, on Sunday, April 12, Wigan’s trip to Wakefield will then be shown on BBC One (1pm KO).

The Warriors are 21-time Challenge Cup winners and have lifted the famous old trophy more than any other club, with Trinity’s most recent triumph in the competition coming back in 1963.

During half-time of that clash at Belle Vue on the Sunday afternoon, the draw for the Challenge Cup semi-finals will also take place, the Rugby Football League (RFL) have confirmed.

Challenge Cup quarter-final schedule locked in as broadcast details confirmed

Elsewhere, neither of the other two quarter-final ties have been selected for broadcast by the BBC, but the RFL’s press release confirms that these will be shown live by some means and fixture details have been rubber-stamped.

St Helens will host Catalans Dragons at the BrewDog Stadium on Friday, April 10 (8pm KO).

Warrington Wolves’ home tie against Leigh Leopards will take place on Saturday, April 11 (5.30pm KO).

Broadcast details for those two ties are still to be confirmed.

The full Challenge Cup quarter-final schedule is as follows…

Friday, April 10

St Helens v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Saturday, April 11

Hull KR v York Knights RLFC (1.30pm, Live on BBC Two)

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards (5.30pm)

Sunday, April 12

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors (1pm, Live on BBC One)