The clubs involved in this year’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals have now been confirmed, and all of them come from Super League: with Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity booking their spots in the last eight on Sunday.

Leigh made light work of dispatching Championship opposition in the shape of Batley Bulldogs on home soil, winning 62-4.

The Bulldogs were the last Championship side remaining in the competition this year having seen four others knocked out over the course of the weekend’s action ahead of their trip to the Leopards’ Den.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Wakefield were 22-12 victors against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium in an all-Super League clash.

In a West Yorkshire derby, Trinity found themselves 12-6 down at the break, but turned things round with three unanswered second half tries as Liam Hood and Tom Johnstone (2) sealed victory.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw line-up locked in as eight Super League sides progress

The other six Fourth Round ties had been split evenly between Friday night and Saturday evening.

Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and St Helens were the first to book their quarter-final spots – all doing so in their own backyard on Friday.

KR and Salford both beat Championship opposition in the form of Oldham (40-0) and Bradford Bulls (26-16) respectively, while Saints won a heavyweight clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium against Leeds Rhinos (22-14).

Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves and Hull FC were then all winners on Saturday evening – though of those, only the Dragons progressed on home soil.

Steve McNamara’s side dispatched Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers in Perpignan (46-18), picking up just a third win of the year and their second against lower-league opposition.

Warrington also beat a second tier side, though made much harder worker of it. Having trailed for large periods away against Widnes Vikings, two tries in the final nine minutes eventually got Sam Burgess’ side over the line and into the hat.

The best performance of the weekend came from a Hull side that overturned a 22-6 half-time deficit away at Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors.

Keeping the world champions to nil in the second half, FC battled from behind and ended up 26-22 winners, largely thanks to a hat-trick of tries in the second 40 from blossoming winger Lewis Martin.

So, the line-up for Monday night’s quarter-final draw is as follows…

In alphabetical order